First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.68. 1,619,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,526. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.