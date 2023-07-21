First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading 36.7% Higher

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 36.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 4,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.