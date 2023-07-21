First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.36 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

