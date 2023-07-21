First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSFG opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

