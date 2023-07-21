First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 53,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,551. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

