First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

