First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

