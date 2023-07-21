First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 575,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,958. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 157,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,903,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,650,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

