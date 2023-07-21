First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 807.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

