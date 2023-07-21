First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

LDSF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

