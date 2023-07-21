First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

