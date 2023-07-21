First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.