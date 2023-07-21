First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 5.0% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

