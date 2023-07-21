First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 63,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

