First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 30,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.99.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
