First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans $0.29 Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 147,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 558,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

