First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 422,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

