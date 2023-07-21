FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.10

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$192.10 and traded as high as C$209.78. FirstService shares last traded at C$209.72, with a volume of 64,185 shares.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$192.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 5.9753157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

