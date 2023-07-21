Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $78,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.