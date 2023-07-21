Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $109,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

