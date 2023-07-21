Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,288 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RJF opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

