Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Regal Rexnord worth $65,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

