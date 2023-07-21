Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $89.19 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,313,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $89,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

