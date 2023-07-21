Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,579 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Sally Beauty worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

