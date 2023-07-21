Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,159 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $57,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herc by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after buying an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $31,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 10,114.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

