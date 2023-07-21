Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 33,780 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.99% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

