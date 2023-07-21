Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 70,706 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,706 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Veracyte worth $44,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Trading Down 4.3 %

Veracyte stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock valued at $500,686. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.