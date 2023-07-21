Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,896,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 9,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

