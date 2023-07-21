Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $199.29 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

