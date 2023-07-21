Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $294.39 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $294.39 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,717,569,315 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,717,569,317.405853 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01450221 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,157,310.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

