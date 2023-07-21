Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) CEO Brien Daniel B. O Sells 17,647 Shares

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. 16,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

