FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 5.3% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. 48,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 29,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
