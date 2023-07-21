FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 5.3% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. 48,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 29,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

