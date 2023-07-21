FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Short Interest Update

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group accounts for 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of FLJ Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLJ Group alerts:

FLJ Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 140,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. FLJ Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.06.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.