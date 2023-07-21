Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 611,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

