Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Fluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.32.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $263,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
