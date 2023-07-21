Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.02. 306,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,170. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $113.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $243,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 162.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

