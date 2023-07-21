Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of FMX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.02. 306,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,170. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $113.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
FMX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
