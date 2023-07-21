Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FOR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

