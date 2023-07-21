Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.
FOR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Forestar Group Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
