Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $25.95. Forestar Group shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 70,493 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

