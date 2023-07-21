Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $32.55. Forrester Research shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 40,428 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forrester Research by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

