Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $32.55. Forrester Research shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 40,428 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Forrester Research Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forrester Research by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
