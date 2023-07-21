Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Fortis Trading Up 1.4 %

FTS opened at C$57.47 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.998954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

