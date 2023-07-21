Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 674,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9,576.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

