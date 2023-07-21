Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,589,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,324.9 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of Fosun International stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Fosun International has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Fosun International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fosun International
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.