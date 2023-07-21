Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $129,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 381,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 364,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.