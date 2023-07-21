Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. 213,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

