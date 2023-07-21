Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$174.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$174.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$193.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$194.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 53.96%. The company had revenue of C$373.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8639113 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

