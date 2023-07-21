Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 385,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 146,832 shares.The stock last traded at $24.97 and had previously closed at $24.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $574.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

