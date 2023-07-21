Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 773,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,288. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

