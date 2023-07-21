Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 6,432,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 187,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 71,675 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

