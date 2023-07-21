FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15. 1,739,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,444,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

