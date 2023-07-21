Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

