Friedenthal Financial Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

